Delhi L-G Inspects Chhath Preparations At Yamuna's Vasudev Ghat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra jointly inspected Yamuna's Vasudev Ghat on Thursday, with the Minister announcing that Chhath Puja celebrations will be organised at more than 1,300 ghats this year.

L-G Saxena and Minister Mishra issued detailed directions to the concerned officials to ensure that no aspect of the arrangements is left incomplete.

Mishra said the Delhi government is working on a war footing for the preparations of 'Chhath Puja 2025'.

The Minister emphasised that cleanliness, lighting, security, and traffic management should be completed within the stipulated time so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Senior officials from the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation, and other departments were present during the inspection.

“This year, grand Chhath Puja celebrations will be organised at more than 1,300 ghats across Delhi. The arrangements being made along the Yamuna are on an unprecedented and historic scale,” said Mishra.

For the first time, such an extensive organisation is being undertaken for Chhath Puja in Delhi, and the government's preparations reflect strong planning and dedication, he said.

During the inspection at Vasudev Ghat, Mishra said that this year's Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi will be the most extensive organised ever.

“Our goal is to provide devotees with a clean, safe, and culturally enriching experience,” he said.

“Along with the Lieutenant Governor, I inspected Vasudev Ghat today and directed all departmental officials to complete preparations on time,” he said.

He added:“This is not a government that only talks; it delivers. This is the first Chhath Puja under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and in this very first celebration, the promise of enabling worship along the Yamuna banks is being fulfilled. It is a matter of pride for Delhi that devotees will now be able to perform traditional rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.”

Mishra also said that the previous government had deliberately imposed a ban on Chhath Puja.

“Arvind Kejriwal insulted the people of Purvanchal, but this time, the people of Purvanchal will celebrate their Chhath festival with pride and self-respect. For the past six years, Kejriwal had banned Chhath Puja along the Yamuna banks, but not anymore. Now, the Delhi government stands with every devotee,” said Mishra.