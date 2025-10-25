Post Office Recurring Deposit: Earn Rs 7 Lakh By Saving Rs 10K/Month

Post Office: Saving for the future is a must. But many wonder if there's a low-risk investment option with guaranteed returns. For them, the Post Office Recurring Deposit can be called the best option.

You can start this scheme with just Rs. 100. No large sum is needed. You can save consistently by paying a fixed amount every month. It's an easy investment for regular employees, small traders, and the self-employed.

The Post Office RD scheme offers around 7.4% annual interest. Deposit Rs. 10,000 monthly for 5 years (Rs. 6 lakh total) and get back up to Rs. 7.15 lakh, earning an extra Rs. 1.15 lakh.

The Post Office RD scheme is run by the government, so your investment is 100% secure. Market fluctuations don't affect it. This makes it a top choice for retirees, homemakers, and those with a savings mindset.

After one year, you can take a loan of up to 50% of your deposit. This means you don't have to close the account for urgent cash. Plus, you can get a tax exemption of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.

The Post Office RD scheme is perfect for anyone wanting to save small amounts. It's a great investment for those with a monthly income, who are risk-averse, or families saving for their children's future.