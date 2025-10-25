403
Türkiye Successfully Conducts Ballistic Missile Test
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense sector carried out a ballistic missile trial on Friday, marking another step in its military advancements.
Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat for Defense Industries, shared details about the test conducted by Roketsan, the country’s missile manufacturer, on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test.
"With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed," stated Gorgun.
Earlier this year, in February, Türkiye successfully tested its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System.
In July, Murat Ikinci, the chief of Roketsan, mentioned that test firings for the upgraded version of Tayfun, known as Blok-4, would commence soon.
