Russia Eases Customs Rules For Imports From Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia has introduced temporary special rules for customs clearance of goods entering the country from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

Under the decree, goods transported by road from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan may be imported into Russia until December 10, 2025, even if they do not have the usual documents confirming their status as goods of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the required product marking normally required by EAEU and Russian law. The measure applies to goods destined for Russian legal entities.

Once the goods cross the border, recipients in Russia must meet several conditions. They must notify customs authorities in writing that the goods will be formally declared later, ensure that the goods are taken to temporary storage warehouses designated by Russian customs, and provide company and tax identification details to the Ministry of Industry and Trade so the necessary labeling or marking can be completed while the goods are in storage. All customs declarations and related formalities must be finalized no later than December 27, 2025.

The Federal Customs Service has been authorized to issue official explanations on how the decree should be implemented. The new rules take effect immediately.