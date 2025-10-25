403
Blast at Ukrainian Train Station Leaves Four Dead, Dozen Injured
(MENAFN) An explosion at a train station in Ovruch, northern Ukraine, has claimed the lives of at least four people and left 12 others wounded, according to the National Police.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. local time (GMT 0750) during a routine passenger document inspection. A man, identified as 23 years old and hailing from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, detonated an explosive device he was carrying just moments after it was revealed.
The blast killed the attacker instantly, along with three women, aged between 29 and 82. Among the deceased was a border guard, with the other two victims being residents of the Korosten region.
Emergency responders rushed all injured individuals to nearby hospitals. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the deadly attack.
