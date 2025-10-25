Pleasant Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 25 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be pleasant almost nationwide and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly and moderate winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday will remain substantially unchanged as the day earlier.On Monday and Tuesday, mercury will rise slightly, and the weather will be generally mild, with moderate-speed northwesterly winds in the afternoon.The JMD said maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman today will range between 27-13 degrees Celsius, adding that mercury in the Badia regions will be at 31C-12C, in the plains at 27C-14C, in the Dead Sea at 33C-19C, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a blazing 34C, dropping to 20C at night.