Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Featured In Oak Ridge Financial Research Report Highlighting Transition To Solana Digital Asset Treasury Model

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has been featured in a new research report by Oak Ridge Financial, which provides an in-depth analysis of the company's strategic transformation into what the report describes as“the world's leading Solana treasury company.” The Oct. 23, 2025, report details how Forward has shifted from a traditional design and manufacturing business to a digital asset-focused enterprise following its $1.65 billion private placement led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

The Oak Ridge Financial report outlines Forward's entry into the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) sector, emphasizing its focus on acquiring and managing Solana (SOL) tokens to generate shareholder value through active onchain strategies such as staking, lending, and decentralized finance participation. Oak Ridge identifies the company's partnerships and management team as key differentiators expected to position Forward ahead of peer DATs.

According to Oak Ridge, Forward Industries' Solana holdings total approximately 6.87 million SOL, with a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and an enterprise value of $1.58 billion. The report does not assign a rating or price target pending a full quarter of DAT operations but frames this as an“initial informational report” aimed at providing investors context on Forward's new direction and its role in the evolving crypto asset management landscape.

Source: Oak Ridge Financial Research, Oct. 23, 2025

To view the full report, visit

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FORD are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN