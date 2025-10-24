Will Binance Return To The US? Industry Experts Weigh In On The Comeback



Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, boosting hopes of Binance's comeback in the U.S.

Binance CEO CZ expressed intentions to help make the U.S. a hub for crypto and Web3 globally, signaling potential strategic moves.

Industry analysts see the pardon as opening doors for greater access to the U.S. market, potentially increasing trading volume and crypto adoption.

Despite optimism, US lawmakers remain divided, with criticism over the pardon and concerns about regulatory compliance. The legal status of Zhao's conviction and the future of Binance's U.S. presence remain uncertain amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

Crypto industry executives are speculating about Binance's future in the United States following the recent presidential pardon granted to Changpeng Zhao, the exchange's founder. CZ tweeted his commitment to making America a leading hub for crypto and Web3 innovation shortly after the pardon was announced, fueling rumors that Binance might seek to re-enter or expand within the U.S. market. Notably, Zhao also updated his social media bio from“ex-Binance” to“Binance,” hinting at a potential return.

Source: CZ

“CZ's pardon is more than an inflection point; it could be a catalyst for Binance's increased access to the U.S. market,” said David Namdar, CEO of BNB Network Company, a prominent BNB treasury firm. He added that Binance's native token, BNB, has experienced resilience despite limited Western investor interest, culminating in a rally to all-time highs this October.

Source: David Namdar

Namdar emphasized that the U.S. market remains crucial for the growth of international crypto firms and that Binance's potential re-entry could significantly boost retail trading volume. Since spinning off Binance in 2019 to comply with regulatory standards, the firm has been limited in its U.S. access, lacking the liquidity and derivative products available on its global platform. A successful reopening could change this dynamic substantially.

US lawmakers and officials remain divided on the CZ pardon

While Donald Trump stated during a media briefing that CZ was recommended for a pardon by many within the crypto industry, claiming he was“persecuted” by the Biden administration, the sentiment among U.S. lawmakers remains mixed. Trump asserted CZ was unfairly targeted and that he served time in jail for no wrongdoing, fueling optimism about a possible easing of restrictions for Binance in the future.

US President Donald Trump responds to questions on CZ and crypto issues during a briefing. Source: The White House

However, many Democratic lawmakers, including prominent figures like California Representative Maxine Waters and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, voiced strong opposition, criticizing the pardon as potentially influenced by“pay-to-play” mechanisms. Zhao responded by publicly disputing Warren's claims, asserting that she wrongly accused him of pleading guilty to money laundering charges - charges he openly accepted, which led to a four-month sentence earlier this year for violating the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act by failing to maintain proper AML protocols.

The legal and regulatory landscape remains complex, and while the pardon might signal a softer approach, Binance's full return to the U.S. could encounter significant hurdles. Nonetheless, the incident highlights shifting attitudes toward crypto regulation and the potential for increased institutional and retail adoption amid evolving policies.

