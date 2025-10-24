São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025
Also notable: NOG & Convidados at Cine Joia (Liberdade) and D-EDGE Freak Chic with Brisotti, Greggio, Jessica Brankka & Livv (Barra Funda).Top Picks Tonight Vibra São Paulo - P1Harmony: Most Wanted World Tour (K-pop)
Why picked: Big-room K-pop production with arena-level choreography and visuals.
Start: evening (check your ticket for exact time)
Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro
Website/Tickets: vibrasaopaulo - programação
Why picked: Eclectic SP ensemble blending jazz, afrobeat, and psychedelia in a seated, great-sounding room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Why picked: Piano-pop classics reimagined by a seasoned vocalist/guitarist - perfect follow after the early set.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Why picked: New York–caliber trio in an intimate downtown club - serious players, warm acoustics.
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Tickets: Sympla - Helio Alves Trio
Cine Joia - NOG & Convidados
- Start: 21:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend.
D-EDGE - Freak Chic: Brisotti, Greggio, Jessica Brankka & Livv (club night)
- Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Tickets/Info: Blueticket. Resident Advisor.
Option A (arena → Paulista arc): 19:30 arrive at Vibra (Santo Amaro) → P1Harmony main set → 22:10 rideshare to Paulista → 22:30 Elton John Tribute at Blue Note → late bite nearby. Option B (Paulista → downtown): 19:30 quick snack on Paulista → 20:00 Nomade Orquestra (Blue Note) → 21:45 hop to JazzB (Vila Buarque) for Helio Alves Trio → 23:30 head to D-EDGE (Barra Funda) or swing to Cine Joia (21:00 start) earlier.Getting around & quick tips
Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro runs ~15–40 min by app rides on Fridays; set pickup points after big shows.
Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated - arriving a bit early improves table choice; clubs may have lines after midnight.
Note: Listings verified for Friday, Oct 24, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
