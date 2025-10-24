São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: P1Harmony - Most Wanted World Tour at Vibra São Paulo (Santo Amaro), Nomade Orquestra at Blue Note (Paulista), Tributo Elton John with Mark Lambert (late) at Blue Note, and Helio Alves Trio at JazzB (Vila Buarque).

Also notable: NOG & Convidados at Cine Joia (Liberdade) and D-EDGE Freak Chic with Brisotti, Greggio, Jessica Brankka & Livv (Barra Funda).



Why picked: Big-room K-pop production with arena-level choreography and visuals.

Start: evening (check your ticket for exact time)

Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro Website/Tickets: vibrasaopaulo - programação



Why picked: Eclectic SP ensemble blending jazz, afrobeat, and psychedelia in a seated, great-sounding room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar Website: bluenotesp/shows



Why picked: Piano-pop classics reimagined by a seasoned vocalist/guitarist - perfect follow after the early set.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar Website: bluenotesp/shows



Why picked: New York–caliber trio in an intimate downtown club - serious players, warm acoustics.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque Tickets: Sympla - Helio Alves Trio



Cine Joia - NOG & Convidados - Start: 21:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend. D-EDGE - Freak Chic: Brisotti, Greggio, Jessica Brankka & Livv (club night) - Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Tickets/Info: Blueticket. Resident Advisor.

Option A (arena → Paulista arc): 19:30 arrive at Vibra (Santo Amaro) → P1Harmony main set → 22:10 rideshare to Paulista → 22:30 Elton John Tribute at Blue Note → late bite nearby. Option B (Paulista → downtown): 19:30 quick snack on Paulista → 20:00 Nomade Orquestra (Blue Note) → 21:45 hop to JazzB (Vila Buarque) for Helio Alves Trio → 23:30 head to D-EDGE (Barra Funda) or swing to Cine Joia (21:00 start) earlier.



Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro runs ~15–40 min by app rides on Fridays; set pickup points after big shows.

Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving. Blue Note and JazzB are seated - arriving a bit early improves table choice; clubs may have lines after midnight.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Friday, Oct 24, 2025 (America/São_Paulo).