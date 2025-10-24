Rising Fire Incidents: F&ES Warns Against Nighttime Parking

Srinagar- Amid a sharp rise in fire incidents across the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department has urged residents not to park their vehicles on roads and lanes during night hours.

Officials said that haphazard parking on narrow roads and residential lanes has become a serious obstacle for fire tenders and emergency vehicles, often delaying crucial rescue and firefighting operations.“Vehicles parked on the roads not only obstruct movement but also create immense inconvenience for emergency services. In many localities, fire tenders are unable to pass through because of shrinking space caused by illegal parking,” a senior F&ES officer said, urging the media to raise awareness about the menace.

The advisory comes at a time when the Valley has witnessed a spate of devastating fire incidents in recent weeks. Srinagar, in particular, has reported multiple nocturnal blazes in densely populated areas such as Karfali Mohalla, Fateh Kadal, and Nawakadal, where narrow lanes and blocked access delayed fire response.

“Many of these fires could have been contained more quickly if our vehicles had reached the sites without delay,” the official added, appealing to the public to cooperate by keeping lanes and approach roads clear during night hours.

The officer noted that, besides domestic and electrical short-circuit fires, there has also been a surge in incidents caused by the improper use of heating appliances as temperatures continue to drop across the Valley.

Citizens have been urged to take safety precautions, including switching off electrical devices before sleeping and keeping fire extinguishers or buckets of sand in accessible areas.“Community cooperation is vital; every minute matters in a fire emergency,” the official said.

To ensure better access for emergency services, the F&ES Department is considering coordinating with police stations and municipal bodies to implement strict parking regulations, especially in congested areas of Srinagar and other major towns.

