Pan American Silver Corp.

2025-10-24 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Pan American Silver Corp.: Announced that Xali Gold has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on October 23 to acquire the company Minera Calipuy S.A.C, which wholly owns the Pico Machay Gold Project in Central Peru, from Pan American Silver Corp and its subsidiary, Aquiline Resources Inc. Pan American Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.43 at $51.09.

