Jessica Mary Bradley

Senior Lecturer in Literacies and Language, University of Sheffield

Jessica Bradley is Senior Lecturer in Literacies and Language in the School of Education at the University of Sheffield, UK, where she teaches across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Her research focuses on two main strands: lived experiences of multilingualism and creative arts, wellbeing and health. She is co-Editor in Chief of the journal 'Language and Intercultural Communication' and holds a docentship in Creative Inquiry and Applied Linguistics in the Centre for Applied Language Studies at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland.

She has PhD in Education from the University of Leeds (2018), an MA in Applied Translation Studies also from the University of Leeds (2009) and a BA in French with Spanish from Newcastle University (2002). Prior to her academic career, she worked in educational engagement in arts and languages at the University of Leeds for ten years.



–present Senior Lecturer in Literacies and Language, University of Sheffield

2024–present Docent in Creative Inquiry and Applied Linguistics, University of Jyväskylä

2019–2024 Lecturer in Literacies, University of Sheffield

2018–2019 Lecturer in Linguistics, Leeds Trinity University 2018–2019 Lecturer in Education, Leeds Trinity University



2018 University of Leeds, PhD in Education 2009 University of Leeds, MA in Applied Translation Studies

ExperienceEducation