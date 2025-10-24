Tourism Minister, Petra Authority Chief Inspect Archaeological Excavation At Qasr Al-Bint Site

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, Chairperson of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Fares Breizat, French Ambassador to Jordan Frank Gellet, and Director General of the Department of Antiquities Fawzi Abu Dnah on Friday inspected the excavation, study, and site management project at Qasr al-Bint in the Petra Archaeological Park.The project is being carried out by a specialized team from the French Institute for the Near East in Amman (IFPO), under the direct supervision of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority.Hijazin emphasized the importance of the project in deepening the understanding of Nabataean history, particularly during the pre-Christian era. He pointed out that Qasr al-Bint features a distinct Roman architectural style and noted that nearly 90 percent of the ancient city of Petra remains un-excavated to this day.For his part, Breizat said the visit aimed to review the progress of the French mission's excavation work at the site. He highlighted that significant archaeological discoveries have begun to emerge in the area, adding that the authority is committed to sustaining excavation efforts and strengthening cooperation with the French team, expanding it to include broader fields of archaeological research and exploration.