Satish Sharma Inspects Food Facilities, Vendors In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, on Friday led a comprehensive inspection drive in Srinagar as part of the government's intensified campaign to ensure food safety and quality standards across Jammu and Kashmir. The inspection covered Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, fair price shops, hotels, restaurants, and street food vendors.

He was accompanied by Director FCS&CA, Dr. Owais Ahmad, along with senior officials from the Food Corporation of India, Food Safety Department, and Legal Metrology Department.

Sharma began at the FCI godowns, reviewing storage infrastructure, handling procedures, and sanitation standards. He stressed that every stage of grain handling-from unloading to distribution-must strictly follow prescribed norms. He ordered regular internal audits, pest control, ventilation, and accurate stock records to prevent wastage and pilferage.

At several fair price shops, Sharma interacted with shopkeepers and Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries, checking registers, verifying stock availability, and inspecting commodity quality. He called for transparency in ration distribution and warned that any irregularities would lead to license suspension and legal action.

In light of recent reports on adulterated and unsafe meat in Kashmir, Sharma carried out surprise inspections of hotels, restaurants, and street vendors. These checks examined meat sourcing, storage, kitchen hygiene, and freshness of raw materials.

He denounced the dumping of spoiled meat in abandoned locations to evade penalties, calling it a dangerous tactic that will not shield offenders from action. Enforcement squads were directed to maintain constant vigilance, especially in sensitive areas, and to conduct round-the-clock surprise inspections of high-risk establishments. He also instructed supply chain tracking to identify and dismantle networks involved in the adulterated meat trade.

The Minister urged citizens to remain alert and report unhygienic practices, noting that safeguarding public health requires community participation. Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration, he pledged that the enforcement drive will continue intensively across all districts of the Union Territory.

“We are committed to eradicating unsafe food products from our markets and ensuring that every citizen has access to safe, quality food,” he said.