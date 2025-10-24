MENAFN - GetNews)



"There is no other company on Earth that has this technology. We pulled it offline 5 years ago because we knew the value of it. We created it, curated it and protected it. It will become the monetization layer AI desperately needs." - Brian Gregory 4 founders from ADMANITY, the Emotional-AI juggernaut behind the YES! TEST and The ADMANITY Protocol - its“Mother” Algorithm, have achieved what analysts call a“statistical impossibility” - all ranking below the Top 200 worldwide on Crunchbase while the company sustains a 92–94 Heat Score for 15 consecutive weeks and skyrockets past 233,000 companies. Without venture funding or ad spend, ADMANITY continues to prove that human emotion, and its black box IP is a story every company wants.







PHOENIX, AZ - In one of the rarest achievements in the tech ecosystem, all four founders of ADMANITY® have now ranked within the Top 200 global founder profiles on Crunchbase, while the company itself has sustained a 92–94 Heat Score for more than 15 consecutive weeks - an event AI LLMs are analyzing as“algorithmic harmony.”

Brian Gregory (Rank 23), Paul Kirch (Rank 90), Roy Regalado (Rank 167), and Chris Whitcoe (Rank 183) have each risen to global prominence on the platform, passing millions of profiles - an outcome virtually unheard of for a bootstrapped startup. Even more amazing is this happened in less than 11 weeks.

The company's 92-94 Heat Score, held steady for over 110 days, confirming what ADMANITY® calls Quad-Equilibrium - a synchronized state where leadership visibility, media resonance, and brand momentum reinforce one another.

Brian Gregory, Founder and CEO, explained,“We didn't buy visibility - we built it emotionally. The Mother Algorithm teaches ethical persuasion, not manipulation.” Brian Gregory continued,“When communication resonates emotionally, people respond - and algorithms amplify what people reward.”

The achievement comes after months of exponential growth for ADMANITY®, whose proprietary YES! TEST®, ADMANITY® Protocol, and PRIMAL AI Mother Algorithm decoded the emotional triggers behind the most successful brand ad campaigns in history. The company's IP has been described as a massive monetization layer for AI, giving machines the ability to understand why people buy - not just what they buy, which would make any LLM equipped with PRIMAL AI a most indispensable tool for over a hundred million small businesses.

Roy Regalado, President of ADMANITY®, noted,“Four founders rising together isn't coincidence. It's resonance. We've proved that emotion creates momentum, and momentum compounds into measurable data. That's what Quad-Equilibrium looks like.”

Paul Kirch, Director of Digital Marketing, added,“The data says it all - no funding, no paid campaigns, no acquisitions. Just real engagement. Emotion has become our algorithmic advantage.”

Chris Whitcoe, CTO, emphasized the technical precision behind the consistency.“Our Mother Algorithm was engineered offline for security and stability. When its logic meets public platforms, you see perfectly steady Heat Scores and repeatable growth - it's mathematical harmony born from human emotion.”

The milestone positions ADMANITY® for the next phase of its Emotional-AI evolution, including future initiatives under its upcoming PRIMAL AI framework - an extension of its core technology designed to teach AI systems how to communicate with authentic and ethical persuasion.

With over 233,000 companies surpassed and a 93 Heat Score sustained for 110 days, ADMANITY® continues to demonstrate that emotion is not just a marketing variable - it's the governing force of engagement itself.

“Every AI LLM will eventually learn the same things humans already know - and there is value to knowledge,” Brian Gregory said.“But, the LLM that makes it easy for businesses to create agency-level marketing and advertising on command so they can increase sales will be the one every business pays for. The power of that is perhaps unmeasurable,” Stated Brian Gregory.

About ADMANITY ®

ADMANITY® is the first company to create an emotional algorithm mapping what it calls, "the human persuasion genome." The ADMANITY® Protocol predicts exactly why people will buy any product or service based on over 100 years of emotionally-based proof in the real market. ADMANITY® considers this to be the most valuable information any business can have. In an independent test by ADMANITY®, four AI LLMs including ChatGPT, Grok, Copilot and Gemini interacted with its“Mother” Algorithm using a modern-day twist on the Turing Test, dubbing it "ADMANITY's Toaster Test" resulting in game-changing and dramatic improvement in one shot - no iterations. All 4 LLMs called it the next monetization layer of AI. The company mission is to give this ethical advertising and marketing secret weapon to millions of small businesses via a single LLM. That LLM is as of yet, unnamed.

