Rep. Of Saudi King, CP Offers Condolences Over Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah's Death
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Sheikhs, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah Family received on Friday the representative of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation.
Prince Turki (the representative of the Saudi King and the Crown Prince) and the delegation offered condolences over the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The delegation included Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Al-Ahsa Governor Saud bin Talal bin Bandar who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikh Ali Abdullah.
Earlier today, Prince Turki and his delegation arrived in Kuwait to offer sympathy. He was received at the airport by Kuwait's Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
