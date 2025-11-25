FM Pushes For Deeper US Investment And Outlines Egypt's Gaza And Nile Red Lines In Amcham Address

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, used an address at the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo on Tuesday to urge stronger US investment in Egypt while setting out Cairo's core positions on Gaza, Nile water security and regional conflicts.

Abdelatty said economic and investment cooperation with the United States is a central pillar of the bilateral partnership, stressing that attracting American investment is a top priority for the government. He outlined opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and information technology, adding that Egypt is ready to facilitate the work of US firms and highlighted reforms aimed at improving the business climate and expanding the role of the private sector.

The minister detailed Egypt's approach to the conflict in Gaza, including consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring unrestricted humanitarian access and pushing for a just and lasting political settlement. He urged swift action on early recovery and reconstruction and called for rapid implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, including the formation of an international stabilisation force.

On water security, Abdelatty reaffirmed that the Nile is“the lifeline of the Egyptian people,” stressing Egypt's commitment to cooperation with Nile Basin states while rejecting unilateral measures that violate international law. He said Egypt will take any steps permitted under the UN Charter to protect its water interests.

Abdelatty also addressed the crises in Sudan and Libya, developments in the Red Sea and the Iranian nuclear file, saying Egypt continues to push for political settlements and regional stability. He underlined the global importance of secure navigation in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

He concluded with a discussion session on Middle East geopolitical challenges with AmCham members.