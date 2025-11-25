Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suez Canal Economic Zone Receives 24 New Cranes For Hutchison's Automated Sokhna Terminal

Suez Canal Economic Zone Receives 24 New Cranes For Hutchison's Automated Sokhna Terminal


2025-11-25 11:02:56
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) received 24 new container-handling units on Monday for the Red Sea Container Terminal (RSCT), operated by Hutchison Ports at Ain Sokhna, the authority said in a statement.

The equipment - supplied by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), part of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) - includes six ship-to-shore cranes and 18 rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The new units are fitted with automated truck-positioning systems, vessel-profile scanners and hybrid power solutions aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions.

The handover was attended by SCZone Vice Chair for the Southern Zone Ahmed Gamal, the Sokhna Port projects chief executive Mohamed Khalil, Hutchison Ports Egypt general manager Zhong Jingshan and CCCC deputy chief economist Lu Jun.

RSCT is the first fully automated container terminal in Egypt. It has a 2,600-metre quay, covers 1.6 million square metres and will handle up to 3.5 million TEUs annually. The terminal is designed to receive ultra-large vessels of up to 400 metres and is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

SCZone said it is continuing its port-development programme to attract further foreign investment and integrate its industrial and port operations.

MENAFN25112025000153011029ID1110398190



Daily News Egypt

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search