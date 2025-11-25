Suez Canal Economic Zone Receives 24 New Cranes For Hutchison's Automated Sokhna Terminal

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) received 24 new container-handling units on Monday for the Red Sea Container Terminal (RSCT), operated by Hutchison Ports at Ain Sokhna, the authority said in a statement.

The equipment - supplied by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), part of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) - includes six ship-to-shore cranes and 18 rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The new units are fitted with automated truck-positioning systems, vessel-profile scanners and hybrid power solutions aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions.

The handover was attended by SCZone Vice Chair for the Southern Zone Ahmed Gamal, the Sokhna Port projects chief executive Mohamed Khalil, Hutchison Ports Egypt general manager Zhong Jingshan and CCCC deputy chief economist Lu Jun.

RSCT is the first fully automated container terminal in Egypt. It has a 2,600-metre quay, covers 1.6 million square metres and will handle up to 3.5 million TEUs annually. The terminal is designed to receive ultra-large vessels of up to 400 metres and is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

SCZone said it is continuing its port-development programme to attract further foreign investment and integrate its industrial and port operations.