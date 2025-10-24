CIM Engages With German Inc. To Deepen Cooperation In Defence, Clean-Energy, Mobility And Emerging Tech

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings in Berlin on Thursday aimed at deepening the India–Germany strategic and economic partnership.

The Minister chaired a Roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy in Berlin.

Industry representatives expressed strong interest in expanding operations in India and exploring joint ventures in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

Goyal highlighted the policy reforms and business-friendly measures introduced by the Government of India to enhance ease of doing business and attract greater foreign investment.

As part of his ongoing engagements, Goyal held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of leading German companies, including Jochen Hanebeck (Infineon Technologies AG), Klaus Rosenfeld (Schaeffler Group), Michael Masur (Renk Vehicle Mobility), Martin Herrenknecht (Herrenknecht AG), Tobias Bischof-Niemz (Enertrag SE), and Ola Källenius (Mercedes-Benz Group AG).

The discussions focused on deepening industrial cooperation, particularly in defence, clean energy, mobility, and emerging technologies.

Business leaders reaffirmed their confidence in India's economic potential and expressed intent to expand investments and partnerships.

During his meeting with German Federal Minister for Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche, Goyal discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skill development.

The talks followed their earlier virtual interaction on August 7, 2025, and reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhancing economic engagement and sustainable growth.

He also met Dr. Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, to explore avenues for strengthening the bilateral economic framework and promoting resilient supply chains between the two nations.

(KNN Bureau)

