Rs 79,000 Cr Defence Procurements Cleared By Defence Acquisition Council

During a meeting at South Block, New Delhi, on 23 October 2025, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved armed forces proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several key procurements across the Indian armed forces, marking a major step in modernising capabilities and promoting indigenous defence production.

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), the Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) equipped with Material Handling Cranes.

NAMIS (Tracked) is expected to enhance the Army's ability to neutralise enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and other field fortifications.

GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters, while HMVs with Material Handling Cranes will significantly improve logistical support across diverse terrains.

The Indian Navy received AoN for Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

LPDs will facilitate amphibious operations with the Army and Air Force and bolster capabilities for peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions.

The indigenously developed ALWT, created by DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, can target conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines.

The 30mm NSG will enhance the Navy and Coast Guard's capacity for low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was granted for the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) along with other proposals.

The CLRTS/DS features autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, target detection, and payload delivery, significantly enhancing the IAF's operational flexibility.

These approvals are expected to boost India's defence capabilities on land, at sea, and in the air, while advancing the country's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

