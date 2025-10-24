Kerala Unveils Vision 2031 To Boost Industrial Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)The Kerala government has unveiled its ambitious“Vision 2031” plan aimed at transforming the state's industrial landscape and attracting large-scale investments.

Announced by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram, the plan outlines strategies to enhance ease of doing business, promote industrial innovation, and create employment opportunities across sectors.

A major highlight of Vision 2031 is the proposal to establish a“Kerala University for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship” under a public-private partnership model.

The university will focus on aligning education with industry needs by integrating teaching, incubation, and knowledge conversion to promote entrepreneurship and skill-based training.

The plan also includes the development of multiple industrial townships, corridors, and special investment zones. Among these, the Vizhinjam Outer Area Growth Corridor will serve as a key development hub.

The 358-acre Kochi Global City Project is another major initiative, expected to attract international financial institutions and corporate headquarters while generating over 1.2 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect jobs.

Other proposed projects include a drone and aero-defence cluster near ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, a biotech and life sciences campus, and an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) park between Kozhikode and Malappuram.

In northern Kerala, a 2,000-acre industrial corridor in Kannur-Kasaragod will focus on fintech, IT/ITES, AI, robotics, textiles, and logistics.

Additionally, the state plans to set up a mega food-processing park in Kollam, focusing on spices, coconuts, seafood, and cashew products.

Other projects include a 500-acre medical-biotech hub in Thiruvananthapuram, a 2,000-acre mega industrial city in Kottayam, arobotics and jewellery park in Thrissur, the Wayanad Coffee Park, and the Palakkad Graphene Aurora Park.

The plan also envisions a“Green Hydrogen Valley” with Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram as central hubs by 2031.

Through Vision 2031, the government aims to position Kerala as a modern, technology-driven industrial destination capable of competing globally while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

(KNN Bureau)