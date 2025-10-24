403
FWD Hong Kong Was Crowned The Most-Awarded Insurer At The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025, Topping The Industry
|
Award categories
|
Awards
|
Awardees/winning items
|
Project highlights
|
Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Health
(Awarded for seven consecutive years)
|
Grand award
|
Crisis EasyGo Series
|
The Crisis EasyGo Series critical illness protection plans, including UCanCover designed specifically for cancer survivors and UStillCover for those who have suffered from heart diseases or stroke, offer simplified underwriting with as few as two questions, no medical exam, lifetime coverage for up to 115 diseases, and an expanding partnership with a medical partner for professional rehabilitation support.
|
Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance
|
Grand award
|
Imperial Fortune Insurance Plan
|
The Imperial Fortune Insurance Plan is an indexed universal life product for eligible professional investors. Offering life protection and wealth appreciation, it strengthens FWD's HNW offerings, addressing diverse needs in wealth growth, legacy planning, and life protection.
|
Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year
(Awarded for three consecutive years)
|
Grand award
|
Kenny Tai, Agency Director at FWD
|
Kenny joined FWD in 2015, and apart from his client services, as Vice Chairman of ACT Charity Limited, he has spearheaded over 40 charitable activities, benefiting more than 8,000 beneficiaries for various causes.
|
Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award
(Awarded for four consecutive years)
|
Grand award
|
FWD Online Go Beyond
|
FWD leverages a fully data‐driven communication strategy to focus on high‐potential target segments most likely to engage and convert. By concentrating resources and aligning with their evolving needs, it builds deeper connections that drive long‐term loyalty, sustainable growth, and increased market share.
|
Outstanding Risk Management Award
|
Grand award
|
Climate Risk Management Initiatives and Operational Resilience Programme
|
FWD's Climate Risk Management Initiatives and Operational Resilience Programme reinforce enterprise risk management, earning the award for strengthening governance, resilience and sustainability in a rapidly evolving regulatory and environmental landscape.
|
Outstanding Training & Development Award
(Awarded for four consecutive years)
|
Grand award
|
ESG Development Programme
|
FWD partners with INSEAD, Fudan University, Deloitte and EY to deliver leadership, tax planning and NextGen talent programmes, cultivating leaders, enhancing sales excellence and developing future financial planning professionals.
|
Excellence in Digital Transformation Award
(Awarded for five consecutive years)
|
Top-three finalist
|
Digital Products:
|
The WeChat Client Hub supports agents serving customers by enhancing engagement and team management through an AI-powered platform and social channel. The integrated 'Video Factory' tool further empowers agents to develop personal brands and connect with customers via WeChat.
|
Outstanding Claims Management Award
|
Top-three finalist
|
FWA (Fraud, Waste and Abuse)
|
FWD's AI-powered claims models generate FWA Risk Scores and Suspicious Analytical Signals, achieving 52% fraud detection and enhancing service quality and competitiveness.
|
Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary
|
Top-three finalist
|
Kristy Tsang, Agency Director at FWD
|
Kristy has over a decade of experience in the insurance industry, achieving Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) qualification for 10 consecutive years, cultivating 13 MDRT members, and becoming FWD's first Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) Top 5 winner. She actively promotes financial literacy, leads community service, and inspires professionalism through industry competitions.
