Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Infrastructure, Partnerships Powering Global Digital Transformation



The company's growth strategy focuses on aggregating high-potential technology assets and accelerating its operational deployment

Central to GlobalTech's approach is the development of next-generation infrastructure capable of supporting 4IR technologies The company's operational portfolio extends across multiple sectors, including broadband and fiber-optic networks, cable television and OTT services

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in global digital transformation. By leveraging a combination of strategic partnerships, infrastructure development and technology acquisition, the company is expanding its footprint well beyond the Middle East, positioning itself as a leader in artificial intelligence (“AI”), big data and the digital infrastructure. This strategic expansion demonstrates GlobalTech's commitment to delivering scalable solutions that accelerate operational efficiency and create value across international markets.

The company's growth strategy focuses on aggregating high-potential technology assets and accelerating its operational deployment (ibn/RUeMe ). GlobalTech emphasizes the monetization of acquired platforms through access to capital markets, while simultaneously launching multiservice...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/GLTK

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#9cd9f8f5e8f3eedcddd5d2f9ebefcbf5eef9b2fff3f1" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,