Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Expands Portfolio To Meet Rising Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW), a self-administered real estate investment trust specializing in healthcare-related properties, recently acquired its 18th facility in Missouri for $5.3 million. The new acquisition adds 108 skilled nursing beds and 16 assisted living beds to its growing portfolio, now totaling over 15,500 beds across 142 facilities in 10 U.S. states. The move is projected to boost the company's rental income by $530,000 annually, reinforcing its strategy to meet the rising demand for elder care amid the rapidly aging U.S. population. Recognizing demographic and market trends-such as the expected doubling of Americans aged 70+ by 2030 and strong growth in the assisted living sector-the company continues expanding its footprint in medium-sized and independent-living-focused facilities to address future healthcare needs.

To view the full article, visit

About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN