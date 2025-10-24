403
Resistance Training Can Lower Breast Cancer Recurrence Among Survivors: Study
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A single bout of resistance training (RT) as well as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can contribute to a lower risk of recurrence of breast cancer among the survivors, a global study has highlighted.
A recent article published by a group of global biomedical experts on PubMed, an openly accessible, free database primarily for Medline database, notes the need for strategies to mitigate recurrence and mortality among breast cancer survivors and recommends the high intensity interval training or resistance training as effective options.
Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in women globally and according to the website,, in 2025, approximately 316,950 women could be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.
According to Qatar National Cancer Registry, breast cancer is among most common cancers among women, making up 17.39% of all cases which highlights the importance of early detection of breast and bowel cancer.
The study titled 'A single bout of resistance or high-intensity interval training increases anti-cancer myokines and suppresses cancer cell growth in vitro in survivors of breast cancer' notes that 32 survivors of breast cancer were randomly allocated to a single bout of resistance training or high-intensity interval training. The study examined the effects of a single bout of RT versus HIIT on anti-cancer myokines and in vitro cancer cell suppression.
32 blood samples were collected before, immediately post the exercise and 30 minutes post the exercise. The researchers measured the serum levels of decorin, interleukin 6 (IL6), secreted protein acidic and rich in cysteine and oncostatin M and cell growth of MDA-MB-231 cells in vitro using real time cellular analysis at each time point.
The results revealed that decorin, IL-6, significantly increased (9 to 47 %,) from baseline in both groups. IL-6 remained elevated in both groups at 30 minutes post-intervention while certain other levels were elevated only in the RT group at 30 minutes post the exercise.
The study has concluded that a single bout of RT or HIIT can increase levels of anti-cancer myokines and reduce the growth of MDA-MB-231 cells in vitro in survivors of breast cancer, potentially contributing to a lower risk of recurrence. The researchers therefor have highlighted the importance of exercise as a treatment with promising anti-cancer effects.
