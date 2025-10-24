Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ipsos: Monthly Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - September 2025


2025-10-24 12:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 24, 2025

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date
Shares
Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
30 September 2025 43,203,225 48,979,191 48,925,369

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the (( Regulated Information )) section of the Ipsos website: .

Attachment

  • Ipsos_Monthly declaration of voting rights_september 2025

