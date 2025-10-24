Incubator Stock Review Initiates Coverage On Vystar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Worcester, MA, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VystarCorporation (OTCQB: VYST) Vystar announced today the Internet and Incubator Stock Review has initiated coverage.

"We followed the team at Vystar over the past decade, as they assembled a portfolio of best-of-breed start-ups and companies. Vystar's goal has been to provide each of the companies with development assistance (management, corporate structuring and marketing) to the extent they could generate revenues and achieve profitability on a standalone basis."

Vystar has four start-ups under its umbrella, with the most recent addition GoPaid exhibiting breakthrough potential.



Vystar's Vytex TM is a rubber hydrocarbon material with the proteins and non-rubber components that cause allergies removed to create an ultra-pure latex and dry rubber with a more compact molecular network of greater durability and flexibility that is virtually odor free with a reduced risk of developing or triggering contact allergies. Vytex is ideal for applications such as medical devices, catheters, tubing, condoms and gloves. Other products include foam mattresses, toppers, pillows, cushions, balloons, adhesives, sports equipment, footwear, apparel and threads. It is compatible with several synthetic rubbers which also enables their synergistic and symbiotic usage. Vystar has partnered with Corrie MacColl Global for sustainable sourcing, market development, manufacturing, sales & distribution. Vytex pillows, matresses and toppers are available at.

RxAir 3000 model is well-known for its use in healthcare facilities and commercial businesses, RxAir was able to pivot its strategy to focus on its smaller, more consumer-friendly RxAir 400 model; highlighting how consumers can now get quality air filtration, traditionally found in operating rooms and surgical centers, in the comfort of their own homes – or their small business – providing a level of comfort much needed during these times.

FDA-cleared as a Class II medical device, the RxAir 400 covers up to 800 square feet, offering 15 different fan speeds. Its patented 'kill chamber' is where the magic happens, forcing the air around 3 powerful UV-C tubes for an extended period of time, ensuring the wavelength dosage needed to maximize the inactivation of viruses and bacteria.



FEC - Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC) has taken a position as a global green energy company with a multitude of new technologies. We have an array of patented and soon-to-be patented technology that is destined to change energy production and energy usage in many arenas. Our independent research and development has focused on product solutions that harness stable vortex effects, cavitation and other unique fluid flow phenomena to move energy application into new chapters. Our main thrust is currently in water but other applications such as those in combustion are already being positioned as key concepts in those fields. For over 50 years, FEC's chief scientist has developed and patented many successful inventions, both nationally and internationally, involving fluid mechanics, fluidics, thermodynamics and related physics. His experience has created a revolutionary extension of fluidic science that has led to patented products that are cost effective to manufacture, simple to understand, and they deliver an outstanding performance. Most of our technology does not require complicated processes or sophisticated electronics, making us truly unique. - serves three main functions. First, we tokenize real-world collectables that can be traded on the blockchain. The collection GOPAID holds backs the company's crypto currency as a (RWA) real-world asset. Occasionally we deaccession memorabilia's of our collection making them available for sale. Lastly, we allow select large holders of GOPAID's crypto currency to borrow items from the collection to display at their home's, office or events.

" The Internet Stock Review stated, "What excites us most is their Token portal, which has been under development since 2022 and is expected to launch fully in the 4th quarter. A BETA launch is anticipated in the next few weeks.”

The company is seeking to connect Crypto and Tokenization to the $62 billion domestic collectables and fine art market. In our opinion the tokenization of this market is game changing. It will for the first time, enable millions of investors to participate in the ownership of items which on an individual basis, range into the $10's of millions and out of the reach of most investors. Secondarily will enable the owners of these assets, for the first time, to sell partial ownership of their collectable or art, creating a partial liquidity event"

It further stated, "As illustration, the report highlighted the cash purchase of Claude Monet's Haystack, which was originally purchased for $2.3 million in 1986 and recently sold for $110.7 million. Had the work of art been tokenized in 1986, 100's if not 1,000's of investors could have participated. Additionally, had the ownership been in token form, the owner could have conceivably sold stake bringing in $10 million, as example, rather than having had to sell the masterpiece in its entirety."

"We are excited to initiate coverage and look forward to reporting on their launch and expansion into the collectable and art tokenization sector, which is estimated (all assets - equities, bonds, real estate, private assets and other financial instruments) to reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Investors can download or review the report

Roland Rick Perry, Managing Director of Institutional Analyst Inc. (IA), has been publishing investment newsletters since 1995, when he founded the firm.

Over the years, they have launched a series of industry-specific newsletters, including:





Internet Stock Review (launched in 1998)

Biotech Stock Review (2002)

Beverage Stock Review (2015) Psychedelic Stock Review (2021)

These newsletters focus on small-cap companies across sectors like biotech, psychedelics, blockchain, beverages, and more, often highlighting what IA considers“best of breed” opportunities.

Institutional Analyst Inc. (IA), an independent investment research and investor relations firm, as well as editor of nine industry-specific investment reviews. Roland began his career on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) as a runner in 1974. He later worked for a number of well-respected investment banking firms such as Merrill Lynch, Paine Webber, AG Becker Paribas, and Drexel Burnham Lambert, prior to launching his own firm in 1995. Phone (310) 594-8062 - The easiest way to reach us is to shoot us a text message.

The editorial staff can be reached via text or email @ (310) 594-8062

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the owner of RxAir ® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), Partner/Investor of and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit .

