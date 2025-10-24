State Opera And Ballet Theater Premieres Opera By Italian Composer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio has hosted the premiere of Pietro Mascagni's one-act opera "Cavalleria Rusticana" (Rustic Chivalry), Azernews reports.

This opera, one of the most significant works of the Verismo movement, was first performed in Rome in 1890.

The production showcased both emerging talents and esteemed figures from the Azerbaijani stage, including soloists from the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The leading roles were portrayed by Aytaj Shikhalizade as Santuzza, Honored Artist Azer Zade as Turiddu, international competition winner Taleh Yahyayev as Alfio, Honored Artist Sabina Vahabzade as Lucia, and Nina Makarova as Lola.

The creative team was headed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Javanshir Jafarov, who served as both conductor and artistic director.

The stage direction was handled by Ludwig Baumann, with Hafiz Guliyev, an Honored Artist, as the director, Yusif Babayev, an Honored Culture Worker, as the scenographer, and Sevil Hajiyeva, also an Honored Artist, as the choirmaster.

Set in a small Sicilian village on the eve of Easter, the opera tells the story of Santuzza, who, betrayed and abandoned by her lover Turiddu, is consumed by jealousy and despair. When she learns that Turiddu has rekindled his affair with his ex-lover, Lola, in her anguish, she exposes the secret of Lola's husband, Alfio's infidelity.

The opera reaches its tragic conclusion with a duel between the two men, ending in Turiddu's death.

The audience warmly embraced the performance, deeply moved by the emotionally charged vocal performances, the expressive direction, and the rich musical backdrop, which created a powerful Sicilian atmosphere.

Thanks to the heartfelt performances, evocative music, and meticulous stage design, the production left a lasting impact on the audience, offering a night filled with genuine dramatic emotions.

Pietro Mascagni (1863-1945) was an Italian composer best known for his operas. His 1890 masterpiece "Cavalleria Rusticana" caused a sensation in the opera world and played a key role in launching the Verismo movement in Italian opera.

Mascagni composed fifteen operas, an operetta, several orchestral and vocal works, as well as songs and piano music.

Throughout his lifetime, he achieved great success both as a composer and a conductor, performing his own works and those of other composers. His operas showcase a wide variety of musical styles.