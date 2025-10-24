403
Communication Min.: Kuwait Interested In Expanding Coop. With Int'l Partners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shabiba
LONDON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is paying much attention to accelerate the adoption of modern techniques and expanding collaboration with international partners in a manner that boosts readiness of communication system and serves Kuwait Vision 2035 toward a sustainable and inclusive digital economy, said Minister of State for Communication Affairs.
Minister Omar Al-Omar, who led Kuwait's delegation to Bloomberg Tech summit in London, made the statement to KUNA on Friday.
Kuwait's partaking in the summit came within the framework of its keenness on boosting its presence in international arenas organized by global institutions in digital economy and technical fields, he added.
Participation in summit's sessions and panel discussions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure sustainability has contributed to sharing expertise and acquiring new visions to back developing national policies and initiatives, he stated.
Kuwait's delegation contained some senior officials, including Assistant Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah, and member of board Dr. Dhari Al-Huwai as well as head of the minister's office Bader Al-Khaifi and others.
Organized by Bloomberg on October 20-21, the summit brought together global experts and dignitaries that focused on Europe's endeavors to achieve the sovereignty of technology, AI, cybersecurity and more. (end)
