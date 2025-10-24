Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Foundation Honours Global Energy Leaders In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development honoured a distinguished group of global figures who have made outstanding contributions to the energy industry.

This came during the foundation's 2025 Awards ceremony held in Doha on Wednesday.

Among the honourees was Mohammed Khalifa Turki Al Subaie, former Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Fuel Co. (Woqod), who received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the development of Qatar's energy sector.

The event brought together more than 300 senior officials, experts, and energy professionals to celebrate six outstanding leaders whose achievements have shaped the evolution of the global energy industry.

Among this year's recipients were Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of the Natural Gas Industry; and Professor Steven Chu, former US Secretary of Energy and Professor at Stanford University, recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Education and Developing Future Energy Leaders.

The list also included Ignacio Galan, Chairman of Iberdrola, honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Renewable Energy Development; and Russell Gold, journalist at Texas Monthly, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Energy Journalism for his role in promoting knowledge and awareness of key issues in the energy sector. The selection of winners is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the Foundation's International Selection Committee, which assesses a shortlist of outstanding nominees according to strict criteria to ensure that the awards continue to symbolise excellence, innovation, and leadership in the global energy industry.

In a statement, H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and former Minister of Energy and Industry, expressed pride in honouring a group of leaders who embody the spirit of innovation and dedication in the field of energy.

“Celebrating their achievements is, in fact, a celebration of progress and the collective efforts that have contributed to building a more sustainable future,” he said.

“Their work will continue to inspire future generations and stand as proof that determination and a clear vision can transform the industry for the better.”