Payments MCP: Coinbase Links AI Agents To Crypto Via X402

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Coinbase has launched Payments MCP, a Model Context Protocol implementation that gives AI agents access to wallets, onramps and onchain payments. The company published the launch on October 23, 2025, positioning the tool as a way for popular large language models to move funds using prompts, not custom code. Independent coverage confirmed the rollout and its focus on agentic commerce.

Payments MCP is built to ride on x402, an open payment protocol that repurposes the long dormant HTTP 402“Payment Required” response to signal that a request needs a programmatic payment. The protocol's whitepaper details how services return 402 with payment instructions and how a client completes settlement before receiving the resource. Coinbase says this is designed for machine-to-machine micropayments, including AI agents buying API calls.

Coinbase's launch post says wallet creation and sign-in can be done with just an email and that the desktop app runs locally for security. Owners can configure an AI agent, set spending limits and review transactions through a point-and-click interface. A discovery feature, the x402 Bazaar, is integrated to help agents find APIs they can pay for.

At launch, Coinbase says Payments MCP has been tested with Claude Desktop and Google's Gemini, among others, and provides a quick installer and sample configuration. The GitHub repository for payments-mcp shows an npx installer and notes first-class integration with Claude Desktop's MCP client, while Coinbase's x402 MCP guide walks through connecting an MCP server that can make paid API calls.

The payment rail centers on stablecoins. Coinbase's documentation describes x402 as enabling instant stablecoin payments directly over HTTP, with its hosted facilitator handling fee-free USDC payments on the Base network. External explainers likewise note the repurposing of HTTP 402 to embed payment flows in standard web requests.

The broader governance story is forming in parallel. Cloudflare announced on September 23, 2025 that it will work with Coinbase to create an x402 Foundation to steer the standard's adoption. Cloudflare's technical blog the same week said it is adding x402 support to its Agents SDK and MCP integrations.

What changes for users and developers today is scope and control. With Payments MCP, Coinbase claims that an AI can, within preset limits, pay for compute, access paywalled data, or run lightweight business operations, while humans remain in charge through explicit permissions and spend caps. Reporters who previewed the launch also emphasized the product's goal of letting models transact using natural-language prompts rather than bespoke code.