Bollywood Actors Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade, 22 Others Booked In Fraud Case
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case was filed against Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, along with 22 others. The complainant alleges fraud in the name of investment in the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.
Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath were brand ambassadors of this society. The case was filed at the city police station based on a complaint from Babli, a resident of Baghpat.
