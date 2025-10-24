Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bollywood Actors Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade, 22 Others Booked In Fraud Case

2025-10-24 02:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case was filed against Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, along with 22 others. The complainant alleges fraud in the name of investment in the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.

Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath were brand ambassadors of this society. The case was filed at the city police station based on a complaint from Babli, a resident of Baghpat.

