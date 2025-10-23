Made In USA Inc. (OTC: ALXY) Expands AI + Blockchain Platform Driving U.S. Reshoring And Certification Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Made in USA Inc. (OTC: ALXY), a veteran-owned, U.S. Government CAGE | SAM-registered technology and certification company, announced continued expansion of its integrated AI, Blockchain, IoT, and ERP systems that deliver trusted origin verification and digital branding for U.S. manufacturers, ranchers, and farmers.

The Company's technology suite powers verification and certification across U.S. reshoring, food production, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.

From rare-earth materials to U.S. beef and farm-to-table traceability, the system creates an immutable data bridge between producers, distributors, and consumers-ensuring truth, transparency, and compliance with Buy American, USDA, FDA, and FTC standards.

“Our AI, Blockchain, IoT, and ERP systems ensure every U.S. producer can certify origin, quality, and integrity-building digital trust across industries,” said Adam Reiser, Founder & CEO of Made in USA Inc.

The Company also confirmed completion of its 4-for-1 forward stock split, approved by FINRA, designed to enhance liquidity and broaden ownership as MIUSA scales certification and technology initiatives nationwide.

With operational teams in WY, TX, FL, NC, VA, VT, PR, NJ, and NV, Made in USA Inc. continues to advance the nation's U.S. reshoring movement, empowering producers to prove authenticity, ensure traceability, and build stronger domestic supply chains.

About Made in USA Inc.

Made in USA Inc. is a publicly traded, veteran-owned U.S. technology and certification company integrating AI, Blockchain, IoT and ERP systems to verify product origin and strengthen U.S. manufacturing integrity. The Company supports national reshoring, agriculture, and food-system transparency through digital verification and branding solutions.

Stock Symbol: ALXY Exchange: OTC Markets

TRUST BUT CERTIFYTM - Because TRUTH MATTERSTM.