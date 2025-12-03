Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eni Seals Major Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Turkish Company

2025-12-03 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Italian Eni company has signed a long-term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Türkiye's BOTAŞ, strengthening its strategy to expand a diversified global portfolio and secure stable partnerships in key energy markets, Trend reports via Eni.

Under the deal, Eni will deliver approximately 0.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to BOTAŞ for 10 years starting in 2028. The contract builds on an earlier three-year agreement signed in September 2025 for a similar annual volume beginning in November 2025.

The new arrangement marks Eni's first long-term LNG supply contract with Türkiye, underscoring the growing importance of LNG in meeting the country's energy demand.

It also aligns with Eni's objective to broaden its global LNG footprint, expand its customer base in high-growth markets and increase its LNG portfolio to around 20 MTPA by 2030, supported by developments in Congo, Mozambique, the United States, Indonesia and other regions.

Trend News Agency

