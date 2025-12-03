Eni Seals Major Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Turkish Company
Under the deal, Eni will deliver approximately 0.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to BOTAŞ for 10 years starting in 2028. The contract builds on an earlier three-year agreement signed in September 2025 for a similar annual volume beginning in November 2025.
The new arrangement marks Eni's first long-term LNG supply contract with Türkiye, underscoring the growing importance of LNG in meeting the country's energy demand.
It also aligns with Eni's objective to broaden its global LNG footprint, expand its customer base in high-growth markets and increase its LNG portfolio to around 20 MTPA by 2030, supported by developments in Congo, Mozambique, the United States, Indonesia and other regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment