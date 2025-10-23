Rebecca Rothman

$def_Meta
  • PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca is a second year PhD (Clinical Psychology) candidate at Swinburne University of Technology. Her PhD research examines the relationship between negative affect/mood (i.e., anxiety, distress, depression) and alcohol hangover, as well as the functional impairments (i.e., reduced driving capabilities) associated with hangovers.

She also works as a research assistant with Summer Foundation in neurological disability research, specifically in co-design, housing, and well-being outcomes. Her previous research work also includes research in gambling disorders and other behavioural addictions at Deakin University.

  • 2024–present PhD (Clinical Psychology) Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
  • 2022–present Research assistant, Summer Foundation

