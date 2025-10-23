United Hospitality Management Appointed By Dubai Duty Free To Operate The Creekside Hotel Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Property to relaunch under Accor's MGallery Collection, ushering in a new era for one of Dubai's most iconic addresses-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="559" height="376" data-bit="iit" />

DUBAI, UAE – October, 2025: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, has been appointed by Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to operate The Creekside Hotel which was previously managed by Jumeirah. The premium property will relaunch under Accor's lifestyle-led MGallery Hotel Collection, marking a new chapter for one of Dubai's celebrated hospitality and sporting destinations.

Located minutes away from Dubai International Airport and overlooking the historic Dubai Creek, the hotel has long been recognized as a hidden gem within the city, combining sweeping views, modern architecture and easy connectivity to Dubai's business and leisure districts. The property also holds a unique place in Dubai's cultural fabric as the home of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, an arena synonymous with the annual Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a tournament that attracts some of the biggest names in global sport.

The rebrand under MGallery will further enhance the hotel's positioning, with plans to upgrade the hotel facilities in alignment with the MGallery brand standards. Once complete, the hotel will embody the boutique storytelling and sense of place that MGallery properties are known for worldwide.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director Dubai Duty Free, said:“This property and the Tennis Stadium, which incorporates the original Irish Village bar and restaurant, have long popular with Dubai residents as well as business and leisure visitors. By partnering with UHM, we are ensuring that the Creekside Hotel is not only managed with operational excellence but also refreshed with a bold new vision. Guests can look forward to an elevated experience that continues to reflect Dubai Duty Free's commitment to excellence in hospitality, and world-class sporting events.”

The decision to reintroduce the hotel under Accor's MGallery Hotel Collection reflects a shared vision among all partners to align iconic destinations with brands that prioritize individuality, story-driven experiences, and cultural depth.

The appointment is also a major milestone in UHM's expansion, as the group builds on its strong track record of partnerships with global brands across Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For Dubai Duty Free, the collaboration ensures that the hotel continues to thrive at the intersection of hospitality, sport and entertainment, reinforcing its role as a key pillar of the city's lifestyle offering.

Klaus Assmann, COO of United Hospitality Management Middle East, India & SE Asia, said:“The Creekside Hotel holds a special place in Dubai's history, and we are privileged to be working with Dubai Duty Free to curate its next chapter. Reintroducing the property under the MGallery Collection elevates its unique character and allows us to craft bespoke guest journeys that blend modern luxury with the hotel's deep connection to sport and culture. This partnership represents exactly the type of collaboration that defines UHM's global growth strategy.”

As part of UHM's portfolio, the Creekside Hotel will benefit from a sharpened operational strategy, enhanced guest services and a pipeline of lifestyle activations that draw on its unique setting by the Creek and its strong links to Dubai's sporting calendar. The collaboration also underscores UHM's commitment to aligning with landmark properties that embody both heritage and innovation, ensuring lasting value for partners and memorable experiences for guests.

About United Hospitality Management (UHM):

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets.

The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.

About Dubai Duty Free:

Founded on 20th December 1983, Dubai Duty Free is now in its 42nd year of operation and has grown into one of the world's largest single travel retail operators. Now employing over 5,800 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing, and it continues to grow. Currently operating around 40,000 sqm of retail space across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, Dubai Duty Free has continued its investment in the development and expansion of its retail offering. This includes the recent opening of Louis Vuitton and Cartier boutiques in Concourse A Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

About Accor:

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels & resorts, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore.

ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay, gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.