Judd Apatow Recollects Adam Sandler Leaving Him Along In His Apartment

Hollywood director-producer Judd Apatow is taking a stroll down the memory lane, and is reminiscing events of his boyhood.

The director remembered how his old roommate, Adam Sandler, left him "alone in the apartment" after booking Saturday Night Live and making it big, reports 'People' magazine.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' co-writer and director made the revelation ahead of his new, highly visual memoir 'Comedy Nerd: A Lifelong Obsession in Stories and Pictures', which releases October 28, 2025.

As per 'People', Apatow, 57, recalled how he and Sandler, 59, were living together when Sandler auditioned for the sketch comedy show. But even before that, Apatow knew his friend was going to succeed.

He told 'People', "It was a fun time because all we were doing every day was trying to write jokes and get up on stage at the improv at night and tell those jokes. We were very focused. We didn't have much more to our lives. We had no responsibility whatsoever, and we were just hustling”.

He continued, "We all knew Adam was going to make it. He was just remarkably funny to be around and had so much charisma. So we all thought it's going to happen. We just are interested to see how it's going to happen. And then it did”.

Sandler was hired as a writer for 'Saturday Night Live' in 1990, ultimately appearing as a cast member on the show from 1991 to 1995.

Talking about the same, Apatow shared, "One day he said, 'I'm going to go audition for Saturday Night Live'. And then the next day he said, 'I got it'. Then he left me alone in the apartment”.

Sandler also played a part in Apatow's new book, which features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, letters, scripts and drafts and tells the story of his decades-long comedy career and the many people whose paths have crossed his along the way like Steve Carell.