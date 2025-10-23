403
Changan Oman celebrates five years of success with exclusive anniversary offer
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Changan Oman, represented by Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE), marked a major milestone as it celebrated its fifth anniversary in the Sultanate with an event held at their flagship showroom in Qurum. The occasion brought together senior executives from Changan Automobile in China, including the Executive Vice President, alongside AGAE management, valued customers, and media representatives.
The ceremony underscored Changan’s rapid rise in Oman’s automotive sector since its launch five years ago. In a relatively short span, the brand has earned a reputation for blending advanced engineering, modern design, and strong aftersales support, qualities that have resonated with Omani motorists.
During the celebration, the visiting Chinese delegation commended Changan Oman for establishing a solid market presence and reaffirmed the brand’s long-term commitment to the region. A spokesperson for Changan expressed gratitude to customers and partners in Oman for their trust, noting that the country remains a key focus in Changan’s international growth strategy.
To commemorate the occasion, Changan Oman launched its 5th Year Anniversary Offer, available until December 19, 2025, presenting an exceptional range of ownership benefits across its line-up. The anniversary offer combines multiple privileges, including free registration, free insurance, assured free service package, free window tinting, 5% VAT covered, and a super warranty. Applicable across the Changan and UNI ranges, the offer is designed to deliver greater value, convenience, and peace of mind to customers, with assured gifts such as window tinting for select Changan models and both window tinting and ceramic paint protection for the UNI Series.
Exclusive 5th Year Anniversary Offer
The exclusive 5th Year Anniversary Offer covers Changan’s complete range, including the Alsvin, EADO Plus, CS35 Plus, CS75 Plus 4WD, CS95 Royal and the premium UNI Series models, UNI-K, UNI-T, UNI-S and UNI-V, each bringing a unique blend of performance, technology, and design.
Changan Range Offers
▪ Free registration: Complimentary first-year registration for private (yellow-plate) vehicles.
▪ Free insurance: One-year comprehensive insurance valid in Oman and the UAE.
▪ Free service packages
Alsvin – 2 years / 35,000 km.
EADO Plus, CS35 Plus, CS75 Plus 4WD, CS95 Royal – 3 years / 55,000 km.
▪ Free window tinting: Provided on EADO Plus, CS35 Plus, CS75 Plus 4WD and CS95 Royal.
▪ VAT covered: 5 per cent VAT included within the vehicle price.
▪ Super warranty: 6 years / 250,000 km manufacturer’s coverage for all Changan models.
UNI Series Offers
▪ Free registration and insurance: First-year coverage for private buyers (Oman and UAE).
▪ Free service package: 5 years / 105,000 km periodic maintenance.
▪ Free window tinting and paint protection: Ceramic coating applied at Changan service centres with a 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
▪ 5% VAT covered: Included in the vehicle price during the offer period.
▪ Super warranty: 6 years / unlimited mileage manufacturer’s warranty for the UNI range.
A spokesperson for AGAE said the anniversary represents both a moment of pride and a promise for the future. “Five years ago, Changan entered Oman with a vision to offer vehicles that combine reliability, style, and technology. The response from our customers has been remarkable. We are grateful for their continued trust and are committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of ownership.”
As Changan Oman celebrates the anniversary milestone, the brand looks ahead to the next phase of growth, driven by innovation, customer focus, and enduring trust built over five successful years in the Sultanate.
