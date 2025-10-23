₹88 Crore Fake Sneaker Haul: Thousands Of Bogus Nike, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci Shoes Seized By Customs In Hong Kong

MENAFN - Live Mint) Spotting fake sneakers is crucial to avoid getting bluffed in markets flooded with counterfeit products that deceive in terms of quality, value and authenticity. This need arises at a time the customs department in China recently seized about 18,000 items of suspected counterfeit goods.

The products confiscated range from footwear to clothing and are valued around ₹88 crore ($10 million). In a two-week enforcement operation titled "Hot Shoes," the intelligence agencies identified“seven related cases at various local logistics companies” involved in cross-boundary transshipment cargo.

“At mega-events such as sports shoes exhibitions, many collectors and enthusiasts will trade items on site, driving up demand for high-quality counterfeit sports shoes,” South China Morning Post quoted Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department official, Yeung Tit-fung, as saying.

Suggesting that the seized items were copies of latest edition products, Yeung Tit-fung added,“Some were pertaining to versions not yet released or those that have just been released for one or two weeks, reflecting that the offenders have a good understanding of consumers' mentality of chasing the trend."

Is trading in counterfeit products a punishable offence in China?

Imports, exports, sale or possession any goods with a forged trademark is a punishable offence in China and the maximum penalty upon conviction is five years imprisonment sentence in addition to a fine of ₹4.4 crore ($500,000).“Any person who imports or exports or sells or possesses for sale any goods to which a forged trademark is applied commits an offence,” the press releases dated October 23 states.

How to identify counterfeit sneakers?

Given below are key tips listed by Hustle Culture to spot fake sneakers and identify the authentic ones:



Check the price: Authentic limited-edition sneakers usually come with a big price tag and heavy discounts are rarely offered. If any deal seems too good to be true, it is definitely a major red flag.

Check the packaging: Original sneakers feature sturdy boxes, branded tissue paper and proper labelling adds to the high-quality packaging.

Quality check: Superior craftsmanship and materials are the key indicators of authentic sneakers. One must look for stitching details, glue marks and overall finish while inspecting the footwear.

Match image: To spot discrepancies, one must compare the footwear with official images available on the brand's website.

Verify the labels and tags: The product must include proper labels and tags with serial numbers, barcodes and product details.

Examine the logo and branding: To spot duplicate sneakers, one must carefully examine the brand logo. Use apps to authenticate: Apps like Legit Check and CheckCheck use AI and expert reviews help in verifying the authenticity of sneakers.