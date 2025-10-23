403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Shell Southern Syria’s Daraa Province
(MENAFN) The Israeli military bombarded a location in Syria’s southern Daraa region on Wednesday evening, deploying three distinct types of ordnance, according to local news outlets.
The attack, which hit northwest of the village of Koya, was accompanied by rapid gunfire, as reported by a state-owned broadcaster.
The report did not specify any casualties or the extent of destruction caused by the shelling.
Earlier Israeli bombardments in the same village had resulted in the deaths of five individuals last March.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad administration in December, Israel intensified its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone, an act that breached the 1974 disengagement pact with Syria.
Israel also exploited the regime’s downfall to carry out hundreds of airstrikes targeting military installations and equipment throughout Syria.
These strikes reportedly hit fighter aircraft, missile systems, and air defense facilities.
Syria’s longtime leader, Assad, who governed for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963.
Subsequently, a new transitional government under Sharaa was established in January.
The attack, which hit northwest of the village of Koya, was accompanied by rapid gunfire, as reported by a state-owned broadcaster.
The report did not specify any casualties or the extent of destruction caused by the shelling.
Earlier Israeli bombardments in the same village had resulted in the deaths of five individuals last March.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad administration in December, Israel intensified its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone, an act that breached the 1974 disengagement pact with Syria.
Israel also exploited the regime’s downfall to carry out hundreds of airstrikes targeting military installations and equipment throughout Syria.
These strikes reportedly hit fighter aircraft, missile systems, and air defense facilities.
Syria’s longtime leader, Assad, who governed for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963.
Subsequently, a new transitional government under Sharaa was established in January.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment