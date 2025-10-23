403
UNRWA says over sixty million tons of debris cover Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported on Thursday that Gaza is now covered by more than 61 million tons of rubble following over two years of Israeli attacks.
“Entire neighborhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,” the agency stated on social media.
Despite the ongoing Israeli blockade and limitations on its aid supplies, the organization emphasized that its humanitarian efforts and lifesaving assistance for Palestinians in Gaza continue.
According to the agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, there are sufficient medicines, essential items, and enough food to support the entire population of Gaza for the next three months.
In October 2024, the Israeli parliament voted to halt the agency’s operations in the West Bank and Gaza, citing allegations that some staff were involved in attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023. However, the International Court of Justice dismissed these claims on Wednesday, stating that “Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees are members of Hamas” or participated in the attacks.
The court further ruled that Israel must, under the Geneva Convention, allow and facilitate humanitarian aid provided by neutral organizations, including the UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to ensure adequate relief reaches Gaza.
Since October 2023, more than 68,000 people have been killed and over 170,000 injured in Israel’s campaign, according to reports from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
A ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10 in Gaza, following a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
