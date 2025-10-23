403
Another French Museum Falls Victim to Major Heist
(MENAFN) Another French museum has fallen victim to a major theft, French media reported Wednesday, just one day after a high-profile jewelry robbery at the Louvre. Nearly 2,000 valuable coins were taken from the Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment in Langres, a northeastern town.
This latest incident intensifies a troubling wave of museum burglaries in France, sparking fierce criticism from opposition politicians over the government’s handling of cultural heritage security.
On Monday morning, museum staff found a smashed display case and a forced entry through the front door. The stolen haul consisted of 1,633 silver coins and 319 gold coins dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries, with an estimated worth of about €90,000 ($104,000). These coins formed part of the museum’s “treasure” collection, originally uncovered by construction workers during renovations in 2011.
The local mayor’s office told French media that the break-in appeared carefully planned and targeted, with thieves taking only selected valuables and leaving other items untouched. Authorities have since enlisted a private security firm to provide overnight surveillance while upgrades to the museum’s security system are underway. The museum remains temporarily closed.
This event follows two other significant thefts in French museums this October. On October 16, gold nuggets valued at €1.5 million were stolen from the National Museum of Natural History in Paris. Just three days later, eight pieces of Napoleonic-era jewelry were stolen during a daylight break-in at the Louvre.
The Louvre robbery has drawn sharp rebuke of its leadership. Director Laurence Des Cars has been accused of emphasizing diversity over security expertise in key staffing decisions.
European Parliament member Marion Maréchal, niece of Marine Le Pen, condemned the incident, saying France had become the “laughingstock of the world” after the “ridiculous theft.” She demanded the immediate resignation of both Des Cars and Louvre security chief Dominique Buffin, alleging Buffin’s appointment was part of a feminization policy.
Jordan Bardella, president of National Rally, called the Louvre theft an “intolerable humiliation” that reflects “the decay of the state.”
