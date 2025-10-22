Associate Professor of Human Nutrition, The University of Melbourne

Associate Professor Jessica Biesiekierski leads the Human Nutrition Group at the University of Melbourne. Her research examines how diet affects gut health and gut–brain interactions to improve health outcomes.

With a particular expertise in gastrointestinal function, food sensitivities, and gut-brain interaction disorders, Jessica leads dietary trials within the Human Nutrition Clinical Lab, collaborating with global, multidisciplinary teams including industry and clinical partners to advance treatments for conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia.

Jessica's work, aligned with the Human Nutrition Research Group's mission, ranges from investigating nutrient-specific effects to designing whole-diet interventions. Her team develops sustainable, evidence-based nutrition interventions tailored to local contexts, and aims to build capacity in community- and patient-centred nutrition solutions.

–present Associate Professor of Human Nutrition, The University of Melbourne

2012 Monash University, PhD (gastroenterology and diet)

ExperienceEducation