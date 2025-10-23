403
Ukraine Claims Attacking Russian Military, Energy Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Ukrainian military units launched precision strikes on strategic Russian facilities, hitting a weapons manufacturing plant and an oil refinery, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The targeted attack damaged the Saransk Mechanical Plant, located in the capital of Mordovia. According to the Ukrainian military, this facility is responsible for producing anti-personnel engineering ammunition, mine-laying kits, ammunition detonators, and initiation nodes. The strikes reportedly caused explosions within the plant, disrupting its production capabilities.
In a separate operation, Ukrainian forces struck the Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan. The statement highlighted that a critical processing unit within the refinery was hit. This refinery is significant as it supplies fuel to Russian military vessels operating within the Caspian Fleet, underscoring the strategic impact of the strike.
The General Staff highlighted that the strikes were carried out with the goal of diminishing Russia's military-economic capacity, aiming to undermine Moscow’s ability to maintain its military efforts.
This development marks a focused effort by Ukraine to target Russia’s military-industrial complex and energy resources, further intensifying the conflict between the two nations.
