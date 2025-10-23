403
UK PM presses government to inquire into Andrew’s mansion deal
(MENAFN) Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey on Wednesday called for an inquiry into Prince Andrew’s housing arrangement after reports revealed he pays a “peppercorn rent” for his mansion at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
During prime minister’s questions, Davey urged the government to examine the deal and ensure taxpayers’ interests are protected.
“Given the revelations about Royal Lodge, does the prime minister agree that this House needs to properly scrutinize the Crown Estate to ensure taxpayers' interests are protected? The chancellor herself has said that the current arrangements are wrong. So, will the prime minister support a select committee inquiry so all those involved can be called for evidence, including the current occupant?” he asked.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded: “Well, it's important in relation to all properties, crown properties, that there is proper scrutiny, I certainly support that.”
Davey welcomed Starmer’s position, adding: “I hope the House can look at this properly and all people can be summoned to the relevant committee.”
Prince Andrew, 65, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17. Giuffre passed away earlier this year, and her upcoming posthumous memoir reportedly contains new claims involving the prince.
Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, and the settlement did not include any admission of liability.
The prince currently resides at Royal Lodge, a Crown Estate property near Windsor. Observers have noted that unless parliament conducts proper oversight, the controversy could continue to pose a reputational challenge for both the royal family and the government.
