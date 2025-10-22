Teenager Dies While Extracting Sand In North Kashmir's Pattan
Srinagar- A 17-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning after being critically injured while extracting sand in the Singpora area of Pattan in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, officials said.
An official said that the boy had suffered severe head injuries late last night while extracting sand.
He was rushed to JVC hospital, Bemina in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead early this morning, reported news agency KNO.
He has been identified as Amjaad (17) of Singpora. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
