Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Teenager Dies While Extracting Sand In North Kashmir's Pattan

Teenager Dies While Extracting Sand In North Kashmir's Pattan


2025-10-22 03:07:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A 17-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning after being critically injured while extracting sand in the Singpora area of Pattan in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, officials said.

An official said that the boy had suffered severe head injuries late last night while extracting sand.

He was rushed to JVC hospital, Bemina in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead early this morning, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been identified as Amjaad (17) of Singpora. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

MENAFN22102025000215011059ID1110230228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search