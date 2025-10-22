Dylan Mordaunt

Trained as a medical practitioner, specialising in metabolic paediatrics, clinical genetics and medical administration. Has held operational and strategic leadership positions in healthcare throughout Australia and New Zealand. Research interests focus on the intersection of health and social policy, particularly as they relate to behaviour and economics. Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, Royal Australasian College of Medical Administrators, and Australasian Institute of Digital Health.

