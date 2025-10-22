SCG Participates In Forbes Global CEO Conference 2025 To Exchange Ideas On Inclusive Green Growth, Integrating AI And Technology To Create Sustainable And Competitive Growth
Photo credit: Forbes Global CEO Conference 2025
Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, presented the concept of“Inclusive Green Growth,” a business strategy aimed at creating economic growth alongside environmental sustainability. The approach utilizes technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence as key tools to enhance capabilities and build long-term competitive advantages.
To achieve these objectives, technologies such as AI, robotics, and deep tech are being deployed to improve production efficiency, expand supply chain capabilities, and reduce carbon emissions in manufacturing processes. A clear example is the development of low-carbon cement, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions while addressing both efficiency and business opportunity considerations.
Furthermore, SCG collaborates with partners and supply chains to leverage shared technology and data to create an“Impact Chain,” which helps foster growth and sustainable positive impacts simultaneously.
The Inclusive Green Growth concept extends beyond environmental stewardship. It represents a long-term growth approach that encompasses technology, innovation, and competitive capability, enabling businesses to grow sustainably, compete in global markets, and pass on a better world to future generations.
