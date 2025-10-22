403
White House Reveals No Immediate Trump-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) A scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, initially set to take place within two weeks, is now unlikely to occur anytime soon, according to a White House official who confirmed the update on Tuesday.
The official explained that while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a "productive" conversation on Monday, the anticipated diplomatic meeting between the two high-ranking officials, which was supposed to happen this week, is no longer deemed necessary.
Furthermore, there are no immediate plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the near future.
Following a phone conversation with Putin on October 16, Trump had initially announced plans to meet with the Russian leader in Budapest, Hungary, within two weeks.
The US president also mentioned that Lavrov and Rubio would hold discussions this week to finalize the details of the planned summit.
Lavrov, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, clarified that during Monday’s call with Rubio, they discussed how to best prepare for a potential presidential meeting that Trump had proposed in Budapest.
He emphasized that while the venue is important, especially in light of the current political climate, it is not the primary focus.
Lavrov highlighted that some parties oppose seeing the European Union as a union of sovereign states, preferring a more centralized decision-making process through Brussels' bureaucracy.
What truly matters, he stressed, is not the location or timing, but ensuring that both sides continue to make progress on substantive issues previously addressed.
