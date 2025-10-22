403
Kosovo, Serbia Clash at UN
(MENAFN) During a heated UN Security Council session on Tuesday, Kosovo and Serbia exchanged strong criticisms over the latest report on the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).
Pristina denounced the mission as an outdated and expensive structure that should be dismantled, while Belgrade argued for its continuation.
Kosovo's Foreign Minister, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, challenged the language used by Serbian officials, stating that: "'Kosovo and Metohija' is a clear expression of the hegemonic ambitions of Serbia over Kosovo."
Serbia continues to use this term, reflecting its refusal to acknowledge Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and its lingering view of Kosovo as a part of its territory.
Gervalla-Schwarz also accused Serbia of being a destabilizing force in the region. She said: "In the present, Serbia is a real threat to the region … We see the systematic spread of propaganda preparing a military aggression against our country."
She emphasized that Serbia’s military capabilities are far greater than necessary for defense and noted that its arsenal is supported by both Russia and China, referencing recent joint exercises, including one held in China.
She further claimed that Serbia’s moves are part of a wider geopolitical agenda, stating: "It's not about four small municipalities, it's about Russia, its allies and geopolitics."
This was an apparent reference to four northern Kosovo municipalities with a majority ethnic Serb population, which have become flashpoints in the ongoing dispute between the two nations.
Highlighting the depth of foreign influence, Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, "For a reason, many call it little Russia, because Russia is deeply embedded in Serbia."
This statement underscored her view that Serbia’s alignment with Russia poses broader regional and international concerns.
